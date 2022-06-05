Portugal would be aiming to score their first points on board when they face Switzerland in their second UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match on Monday, June 6. The match would be played at the José Alvalade Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Ricardo Horta scored in the 82nd minute of the game to help Portugal settle for a point against Spain after Alvaro Morata had given the 2010 world champions an early lead. But they would know that they are a better side than that and would bank on some of the most experienced campaigners like Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva among others to step up and fire for the side. Italy 1-1 Germany, Nations League: European Giants Share Points in Opening Encounter (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

While Portugal started with a draw, Switzerland began with a 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic and they would aim a return to winning ways. But given their form, Portugal would be favourites to win the game although no other outcome can be ruled out.

When Is Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 06, 2022 (Monday). The match will be played at the José Alvalade Stadium Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA National League match on an online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

