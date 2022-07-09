Portugal and Switzerland will be aiming to make a winning start to their Euro campaign when they face off in Group C of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022. The clash will be played at Leigh Sports Village on July 09, 2022 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Portugal vs Switzerland, Women's Euro 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. 4-goal Wins for Germany, Spain Women in Euros Openers.

Both nations are making their second appearance at the European Championships after they made their tournament debuts in 2017. Portugal qualified for the competition after Russia were banned by UEFA meanwhile, Switzerland got the better of Czech Republic in the playoffs.

When is Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Portugal vs Switzerland clash in UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 will be played at the Leigh Sports Village on July 09, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Portugal vs Switzerland on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

