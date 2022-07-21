Germany are set for a collision course against Austria in a quarterfinal clash at the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on Friday, July 22. The match would be played at the Brentford Community Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Germany, one of the top sides in this competition, have lived up to their reputation by winning all their league stage matches in Group B and finishing as group toppers. What's even more startling is the fact that they are yet to concede a goal in this competition after having played thrice in the group stage where they scored nine times. England 2-1 Spain: Lionesses Book Semi-Final Berth at UEFA Women's Euro 2022 (Watch Video)

Austria on the other hand, secured qualification to the quarterfinal by finishing second in Group A, behind hosts England. They started off the tournament with a narrow 1-0 defeat to England but then bounced back in style to beat Northern Ireland and Norway. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this match.

When is Germany vs Austria UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Germany vs Austria UEFA Women's Euro 2022 game will be played at Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford on July 22, 2022 (Friday). The clash has a start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Germany vs Austria UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcast partners of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Germany vs Austria.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Germany vs Austria UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Germany vs Austria, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

