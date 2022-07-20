In an encounter of the heavyweights, England and Spain hope to advance further into the Women's Euro 2022 as they meet each other in the quarterfinals of the competition. The clash will be played at the Ammex Stadium in Brighton on July 20, 2022 (late Wednesday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for England vs Spain, Women's Euro 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. England 8-0 Norway, Women's Euro 2022: Beth Mead Nets Hat-Trick in Hosts' Dominant Win.

Hosts England have played with a purpose in this competition and booked their place in the quarterfinals with a perfect record in the group stage, scoring 14 goals in three games. Meanwhile, the absence of key players has hampered Spain's chances but they still qualified for the final eight and will be looking to upset the hosts.

When is England vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The England vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2022 game will be played at THE Ammex Stadium in Brighton on July 21, 2022 (Thursday). The clash has a start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of England vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of England vs Spain.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of England vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch England vs Spain, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2022 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).