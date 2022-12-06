Portugal has a tough battle on their hands as they take on Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium. The 2016 Euro winners defeated Ghana and Uruguay in their opening two games before a heavily rotated side lost out to South Korea in their final group game. That loss would ruin their perfect start but the confidence in the squad is high and everyone is up for the challenge. Opponents Switzerland have punched well above their weights so far with wins over Serbia and Cameroon while almost managing a draw against the favourites Brazil. The two teams have met in the inaugural UEFA Nations League semi-finals where Portugal edged the Swiss side 3-1. Portugal versus Switzerland will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 12:30 am IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in POR vs SUI Line-Up

Cristiano Ronaldo has had divided opinions with his performances so far in Qatar but the skipper is set to start with Joao Felix in a two-man forward line. Bruno Fernandes will slot in behind the duo and try and orchestrate play from the pockets of spaces left by the opponent's backline. Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, and William Carvalho make up the midfield with Silva expected to push up and join the attack. Pepe and Ruben Dias at the back will have to deal with aerial threat that the Swiss forwards carry with them.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Ruben Vargas will be the wide wingers in a 4-4-1-1 formation for Switzerland. The team is set up to play counter-attacking football with Breel Embolo leading the forward line. Djibril Sow can drop to the midfield to help gain possession while Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will sit back and try and absorb the pressure created by Portugal. Who Has Scored Most Goals in International Football? From Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to India’s Sunil Chhetri, List of Top Goal Scorers in Men’s Football

When is Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Lusail Stadium. The match will be played on December 07, 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Portugal vs Switzerland (POR vs SUI), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Switzerland (POR vs SUI), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. Portugal will not find it easy against Switzerland but should do enough to grind out a win.

