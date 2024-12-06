Premier League 2024–25: Alex Iwobi Scores Brace As Fulham Beat Brighton 3–1 To Go Sixth in EPL Standings

Iwobi capitalised on a terrible error from Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to open the scoring, but the visitors drew level early in the second half through a spectacular Carlos Baleba strike. And Iwobi wrapped up the points with a lovely bending effort in the closing stages to settle an entertaining contest.

Football IANS| Dec 06, 2024 12:10 PM IST
A+
A-
Premier League 2024–25: Alex Iwobi Scores Brace As Fulham Beat Brighton 3–1 To Go Sixth in EPL Standings
Fulham players celebrating (Photo Credit: X/@FulhamFC)

London, December 6: With finishes from Alex Iwobi either side of an own goal from Matt O’Riley, Fulham secured an impressive 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion aav_item_li"> Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Dazzles in a Dreamy Purple Gown at the Red Sea International Film Festival Opening, Actress Radiates Elegance in Chic Ensemble (View Pictures) Kareena Kapoor Dazzles in a Dreamy Purple Gown at the Red Sea International Film Festival Opening, Actress Radiates Elegance in Chic Ensemble (View Pictures)
  • Viral
    Typical Gamer and Samara Redway’s Dreamy Wedding: YouTuber Andre Rebelo Marries His Longtime Partner on Live Stream With Audience of Over 90K Viewers (Watch Video) Typical Gamer and Samara Redway’s Dreamy Wedding: YouTuber Andre Rebelo Marries His Longtime Partner on Live Stream With Audience of Over 90K Viewers (Watch Video)
  • Festivals
    Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2024 Date in Punjab: Know Significance of Shaheedi Diwas To Honour the Ninth Sikh Guru Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2024 Date in Punjab: Know Significance of Shaheedi Diwas To Honour the Ninth Sikh Guru
  • Videos
    Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde & Ajit Pawar Sworn In As Deputy CMS in Star-Studded Oath Ceremony Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde & Ajit Pawar Sworn In As Deputy CMS in Star-Studded Oath Ceremony
    • Close
    Search

    Premier League 2024–25: Alex Iwobi Scores Brace As Fulham Beat Brighton 3–1 To Go Sixth in EPL Standings

    Iwobi capitalised on a terrible error from Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to open the scoring, but the visitors drew level early in the second half through a spectacular Carlos Baleba strike. And Iwobi wrapped up the points with a lovely bending effort in the closing stages to settle an entertaining contest.

    Football IANS| Dec 06, 2024 12:10 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Premier League 2024–25: Alex Iwobi Scores Brace As Fulham Beat Brighton 3–1 To Go Sixth in EPL Standings
    Fulham players celebrating (Photo Credit: X/@FulhamFC)

    London, December 6: With finishes from Alex Iwobi either side of an own goal from Matt O’Riley, Fulham secured an impressive 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage evening. Bournemouth 1–0 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024–25: Dean Huijsen Shines As Cherries Edge Spurs in Thriller To Secure Three Points.

    Iwobi capitalised on a terrible error from Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to open the scoring, but the visitors drew level early in the second half through a spectacular Carlos Baleba strike.

    Brighton had plenty of the play after that but Fulham wrestled back control and went in front when the unfortunate O’Riley diverted Andreas Pereira’s corner in.

    And Iwobi wrapped up the points with a lovely bending effort in the closing stages to settle an entertaining contest. Victory lifts Fulham into sixth, just a point and a place behind Brighton in a congested top half of the Premier League.

    "It was a big three points for us in a tough game. We started in the best way possible with the early goal but Brighton made it really difficult for us in the first half. They started with three at the back and it made it difficult for us to connect with the wide players," Fulham manager Marco Silva said. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group Stage Draw Unveiled; Lionel Messi Returns to Europe As Inter Miami Face Al-Ahly in Opener, Real Madrid and Manchester City Drawn in Separate Groups.

    "We had chances as well. Second half we were much better. We conceded in a moment we should prepare better for the long ball. It was a good shot from the edge of the box. Difficult game but a big three points for us," he added.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Alex Iwobi Brighton Brighton vs Fulham EPL EPL 2024-25 Fulham Fulham vs Brighton Premier League Premier League 2024-25
    You might also like
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Football

    • Premier League 2024–25: Alex Iwobi Scores Brace As Fulham Beat Brighton 3–1 To Go Sixth in EPL Standings

    Iwobi capitalised on a terrible error from Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to open the scoring, but the visitors drew level early in the second half through a spectacular Carlos Baleba strike. And Iwobi wrapped up the points with a lovely bending effort in the closing stages to settle an entertaining contest.

    Football IANS| Dec 06, 2024 12:10 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Premier League 2024–25: Alex Iwobi Scores Brace As Fulham Beat Brighton 3–1 To Go Sixth in EPL Standings
    Fulham players celebrating (Photo Credit: X/@FulhamFC)

    London, December 6: With finishes from Alex Iwobi either side of an own goal from Matt O’Riley, Fulham secured an impressive 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage evening. Bournemouth 1–0 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024–25: Dean Huijsen Shines As Cherries Edge Spurs in Thriller To Secure Three Points.

    Iwobi capitalised on a terrible error from Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to open the scoring, but the visitors drew level early in the second half through a spectacular Carlos Baleba strike.

    Brighton had plenty of the play after that but Fulham wrestled back control and went in front when the unfortunate O’Riley diverted Andreas Pereira’s corner in.

    And Iwobi wrapped up the points with a lovely bending effort in the closing stages to settle an entertaining contest. Victory lifts Fulham into sixth, just a point and a place behind Brighton in a congested top half of the Premier League.

    "It was a big three points for us in a tough game. We started in the best way possible with the early goal but Brighton made it really difficult for us in the first half. They started with three at the back and it made it difficult for us to connect with the wide players," Fulham manager Marco Silva said. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group Stage Draw Unveiled; Lionel Messi Returns to Europe As Inter Miami Face Al-Ahly in Opener, Real Madrid and Manchester City Drawn in Separate Groups.

    "We had chances as well. Second half we were much better. We conceded in a moment we should prepare better for the long ball. It was a good shot from the edge of the box. Difficult game but a big three points for us," he added.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Alex Iwobi Brighton Brighton vs Fulham EPL EPL 2024-25 Fulham Fulham vs Brighton Premier League Premier League 2024-25
    You might also like
    Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?
    Football

    Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?
    Highest Scores in T20s: Check List of Highest Team Totals in T20 Cricket History
    Cricket

    Highest Scores in T20s: Check List of Highest Team Totals in T20 Cricket History
    Arsenal vs Manchester United Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For Premier League 2024-25 Football Match at Emirates Stadium
    Football

    Arsenal vs Manchester United Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For Premier League 2024-25 Football Match at Emirates Stadium
    Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?
    Football

    Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?
    Highest Scores in T20s: Check List of Highest Team Totals in T20 Cricket History
    Cricket

    Highest Scores in T20s: Check List of Highest Team Totals in T20 Cricket History
    Arsenal vs Manchester United Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For Premier League 2024-25 Football Match at Emirates Stadium
    Football

    Arsenal vs Manchester United Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For Premier League 2024-25 Football Match at Emirates Stadium
    Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?
    Football

    Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?
    Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?
    Football

    Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    England vs New Zealand
    200K+ searches
    India vs Australia
    2,000K+ searches
    AUS vs IND
    100K+ searches
    Live Score
    100K+ searches
    6 December Ambedkar
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google Trends Google Trends
    England vs New Zealand
    200K+ searches
    India vs Australia
    2,000K+ searches
    AUS vs IND
    100K+ searches
    Live Score
    100K+ searches
    6 December Ambedkar
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel