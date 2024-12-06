AFC Bournemouth has been on another level this Premier League season. Bournemouth has now defeated Tottenham Hotspur by a scoreline of 1-0 and secured three points. In the Premier League 2024-25 season, Bournemouth defeated Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Dean Huijsen scored the only goal for Bournemouth in the 17th minute. This goal helped the Cherries edge past Spurs. With this win, Bournemouth jumped to the ninth spot in the Premier League 2024-25 points table. On the other hand, Tottenham slipped down to the 10th spot. Premier League 2024–25: Arsenal Beat Manchester United 2–0 To Close Gap on Liverpool.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Result

✅ Arsenal

✅ Man City

✅ Spurs



Yet another memorable home victory for Bournemouth!#BOUTOT pic.twitter.com/ELjbYYSX9y— Premier League (@premierleague) December 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)