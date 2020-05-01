PSG Crowned As Ligue 1 Champions 2019-20 Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Fans Disappointed With the Decision (Check Reactions)

Team PSG (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Paris Saint Germain has been labelled as the Ligue 1 Champions for 2019-20 and thus put an end to the season. PSG topped the Ligue 1 table by being 12 points ahead of Marseille and the announcement came on Thursday. The announcement by the LFP comes after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday that “professional sports leagues, notably football, cannot restart” because of the risks linked to the pandemic. But this has surely not gone down with the fans as they posted a few disappointed reactions. PSG Crowned Ligue 1 Champions as LFP Ends 2019-2020 Season Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

The fans took to social media and they are very disappointed with the same. The games were suspended from the second week of Match. The season was suspended with 10 games remaining in the season. PSG, therefore, ended the season on 2.52 points with OM on 2 and third-placed Stade Rennais on 1.79. Check out a few reactions of the same below:

Not valid. Incomplete season — Im_Spartacus (@CheekyBlinker) April 30, 2020

Why

Why!?? — just Terence (@terence254) April 30, 2020

Did not even guarantee with the trophy

Their points doesn't even guarantee them the trophy. This is absolutely bullshit! — .TrabeuMadeira (@TrabeuMadeira1) April 30, 2020

Disgrace

Disgrace. Unacceptable and embarrassing . So many games to still play. No way you can crown champion based on the facts . This is truly a disgrace — Paul B (@isleseeya) April 30, 2020

Should have worked harder

Null and void Was a fanciful dream The losers collective Their pants they would cream At the thought of their rival Denied what they're owed Their pathetic pettiness They gleefully showed But sorry to say It's dead in a ditch Should've worked harder Out there on the pitch — Clash City Rocker (@clash_rocker) April 30, 2020

With 27 matches played by PSG in the season, the team won 22 games, lost three and a couple of them ended with a draw. The Paris Saint Germain team has 68 points in their kitty. Whereas, Marseille stands on number two with 56 points winning 16 games out of 28. Eight matches ended with a draw whereas the team lost four games.