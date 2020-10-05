Paris, October 5: Paris Saint-Germain have signed Moise Kean from Everton. The 20-year-old Italian striker is on loan to the capital club until June 30 next year. The loan does not come with option to buy. "I am really proud and happy to become a Paris Saint-German player. It is one of the best clubs in the world as shown by their Champions League campaign last season where they reached the final, said Moise Kean on signing his contract as per the official PSG website.

"I am delighted to join such an ambitious club with such a strong reputation in my country. I look forward to playing alongside some of the best players in the world," he added. Everton Appalled by Moise Kean’s House Party Contravening Social Distancing Measures Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Raised in Vercelli in Northern Italy, Moise came through the ranks at Torino FC and then Juventus FC where he turned professional in 2017. In the Bianconero jersey the Italian-Ivorian striker won two Italian championships (2017 and 2019) and made four appearances in the Champions League.

In 2019, he moved to Everton in England, going on to play 31 Premier League matches and scoring two goals. At international level, Moise Kean has already scored two goals in five appearances for Italy. Everton, who are currently leading the Premier League points table with 12 points, will next take on Liverpool on October 17.

