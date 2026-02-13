Stade Rennais vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online: Ligue 1 2025-26 leaders Paris Saint-Germain travel to Roazhon Park on 13 February, seeking to extend their seven-match winning streak against a Stade Rennais side in transition. The hosts enter this Matchday 22 fixture under the interim guidance of Sébastien Tambouret following the dismissal of manager Habib Beye earlier this week. While PSG hold a two-point lead over second-placed Lens, Rennes are desperate to arrest a three-match losing slump that has seen them drop to sixth in the table. Shubman Gill Meets Ousmane Dembele and Other PSG Players Following Ligue 1 Clash Against Olympique de Marseille (Watch Video).

How to Watch Stade Rennais vs PSG Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Ligue 1 action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Just like live telecast, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live streaming available online in India as well. There is no official streaming partner of Ligue 1 2025-26 in India, and as a result, fans in India would not be able to watch Stade Rennais vs PSG live streaming on any platform. Fans, however, can follow Stade Rennais vs Paris Saint-Germain live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. OneFootball might provide live online streaming options for Ligue 1 2025-26.

Telecast: Unfortunately, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India would not be able to watch PSG vs Marseille live on any TV channel.

Match Fact

Category Details Competition Ligue 1 2025-26 Date 13 February 2026 Venue Roazhon Park, Rennes Kick-off Time 23:30 PM (IST) Current Form Rennes: LLLDW UK Broadcaster Amazon Prime Video IND Broadcaster -

Stade Rennais vs PSG Team News

The decision to part ways with Habib Beye came after a 3-1 defeat to Lens, marking Rennes' fourth consecutive loss in all competitions. Despite their recent struggles, the Red and Blacks remain just two points off the European qualification spots. However, the interim coaching staff faces a defensive crisis; Jeremy Jacquet (shoulder) and Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal (thigh) are both ruled out, forcing a likely reshuffle in the backline with Anthony Rouault expected to start.

Luis Enrique’s side arrives in irresistible form, fresh from a 5-0 demolition of Marseille in Le Classique. However, with a vital Champions League play-off against Monaco looming next week, the Spanish coach is expected to rotate his squad. Reports suggest that key playmakers Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele—who developed at the Rennes academy—may be rested. This could provide a rare starting opportunity for Gonçalo Ramos and summer signing Desire Doue against his former club.

