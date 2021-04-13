Bayern Munich have a point to prove as they take on PSG in the second leg of the quarter-final of UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Parc des Princes Stadium on Wednesday midnight (April 14). PSG claimed a hard-fought 3-2 victory in the first leg to earn redemption from the last season’s final loss. Kylian Mbappe was the star performer as he scored a brace to take his side over the line. For Bayern Munich, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller netted goals in the losing cause. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the PSG vs BAY clash. Kylian Mbappe Achieves Unique Record During PSG’s 3–2 Win Over Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League 2020–21.

After upsetting the Munich side, Mauricio Pochettino’s men returned to Ligue 1 to secure a convincing 4-1 win over Strasbourg. On the other hand, Bayern Munich’s recent Bundesliga clash against Union Berlin wasn’t a pleasant one as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home. With PSG already having a foot in the semi-final and form on their side, the defending champions have a daunting task ahead. However, PSG have lost three of their last five games at home, and the visitors should look to the advantage of the fact. As the fixture takes a countdown, let’s look at the live streaming and other information.

When is PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Leg 2 Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

PSG vs Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium. The game will be held on April 14 (Wednesday night) and it is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Leg 2 Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the PSG vs Bayern Munich match of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Leg 2 Match?

Live streaming for the PSG vs Bayern Munich match will be available on the SonyLiv app. Fans in India can also catch the UCL quarter-final match live on the SonyLiv application.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2021 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).