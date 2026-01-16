Ligue 1 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The race for the French title intensifies tonight, 16 January, as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) host Lille OSC in a high-stakes Matchweek 18 Ligue 1 2025-26. Currently sitting second in the table, just one point behind leaders Lens, Luis Enrique’s side is seeking a vital victory to reclaim the top spot. The match carries extra weight for the Parisians following their shock exit from the Coupe de France earlier this week at the hands of Paris FC. Lille, currently fourth, arrive in the capital aiming to bridge the eight-point gap to the summit and solidify their own Champions League aspirations. PSG Claims Trophée des Champions 2026 in Dramatic Penalty Shootout Against Marseille, Lucas Chevalier Labeled Hero

PSG enter this fixture with a point to prove. Despite their recent domestic cup disappointment, their league form remains formidable, particularly at the Parc des Princes, where they remain the only side in Ligue 1 yet to lose a home game this season. A win tonight would see them leapfrog Lens, who do not play until Saturday.

Lille, managed by Bruno Génésio, have been one of the league's most consistent sides in recent months, winning seven of their last ten matches. However, they face a daunting historical task; "Les Dogues" have failed to beat PSG in their last nine attempts. With both teams eliminated from the French Cup last weekend, the focus has shifted entirely to securing a high league finish.

PSG vs Lille Fact

Category Details Fixture Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille OSC Competition Ligue 1 Date Friday, 17 January 2026 Venue Parc des Princes, Paris Kick-off Time 01:30 IST Live Stream (India) - TV Telecast (India) -

How to Watch PSG vs Lille Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Bundesliga action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Just like live telecast, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live streaming available online in India as well. There is no official streaming partner of Ligue 1 2025-26 in India, and as a result, fans in India would not be able to watch PSG vs Lille live streaming on any platform. Fans, however, can follow Paris Saint-Germain vs LOSC live score updates on the social media handles of both teams.

Telecast: Unfortunately, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India would not be able to watch Marseille vs PSG live on any TV channel. Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Know All About Morocco Football Team Captain and PSG Footballer Rumoured To Be Dating Nora Fatehi.

PSG vs Lille Team News and Key Players

Both squads are grappling with significant personnel issues. PSG will be without star right-back Achraf Hakimi, who is away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. They are also missing Lee Kang-in (thigh) and goalkeeper Matvey Safonov (hand). There are late fitness concerns regarding midfield maestro João Neves, who has been training individually.

Lille face a major blow with captain Benjamin Andre likely to miss out due to a shoulder injury sustained against Lyon. The visitors are also without long-term absentee Ousmane Touré and Hamza Igamane, the latter of whom is also away on international duty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).