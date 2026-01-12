Achraf Hakimi, the captain of the Morocco national football team and a cornerstone of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defence, has found himself at the intersection of sporting excellence and celebrity gossip. At 27, Hakimi is widely regarded as one of the world’s premier right-backs, having recently added a historic UEFA Champions League title to his burgeoning trophy cabinet. However, it is his life off the pitch—specifically recent sightings with Bollywood star Nora Fatehi, that has lately captured the attention of fans beyond the footballing world. ‘Street Dancer 3D’ Star Nora Fatehi’s Morocco Trip Sparks Dating Buzz With Football Ace Achraf Hakimi After Viral AFCON Moment.

A Rise from Madrid to Global Stardom

Born in Madrid to Moroccan parents, Hakimi’s journey began in the prestigious Real Madrid academy, La Fábrica. He made history in 2018 as the first Moroccan player to win the UEFA Champions League while with the Spanish giants. His career has since been a tour of Europe’s elite clubs, including successful stints at Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, before his high-profile €68 million move to PSG in 2021.

Hakimi’s impact at PSG has been transformative. In May 2025, he played a pivotal role in securing the club's first-ever Champions League trophy, scoring in the final against his former side, Inter Milan. His 2025 season culminated in him being named African Footballer of the Year, solidifying his status as a national hero in Morocco and a global icon for the sport.

Achraf Hakimi-Nora Fatehi Dating Rumours

The footballer’s personal life has recently become a topic of intense speculation following the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Fans and media outlets noticed the presence of Canadian-Moroccan actress and dancer Nora Fatehi at several of Morocco's fixtures. Nora Fatehi Shares Health Update After Scary Car Accident in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Speculation intensified after social media users spotted Hakimi "liking" Fatehi’s Instagram posts, including footage of her celebrating the national team's victories. While Fatehi was reportedly in the country to support her heritage and film upcoming projects, the frequent sightings of the pair in similar circles have fuelled rumours of a burgeoning romance. To date, neither Hakimi nor Fatehi has publicly addressed the claims.

Nora Fatehi Cheering for Morocco at AFCON

Nora Fatehi Picks Achraf Hakimi As He Favourite Moroccan Player

Achraf Hakimi's Ex-Wife Hiba Abouk

Hakimi’s private life has previously been the subject of public scrutiny. In 2023, he underwent a highly publicised divorce from Spanish actress Hiba Abouk, with whom he shares two sons. The separation was marked by viral, though largely unverified, reports regarding the division of his assets.

Rape Allegations Against Achraf Hakimi

Hakimi has had to navigate legal challenges in France, where he has been under judicial supervision following rape allegations made in early 2023. Throughout these proceedings, Hakimi has maintained his innocence, and his legal team has consistently denied any wrongdoing, allowing him to continue his professional career at the highest level.

Current Focus: AFCON 2025 and PSG

Despite the tabloid headlines, Hakimi remains focused on his responsibilities as Morocco’s captain. After recovering from a late-2025 ankle injury, he returned to the squad for the current AFCON tournament, leading the team through the knockout stages on home soil.

With his contract at PSG recently extended through 2029, Hakimi’s professional future appears secure. As he balances the demands of captaining his country and defending a European title with his club, the Moroccan star continues to be one of the most talked-about figures in international sport.

