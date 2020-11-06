Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni Nadal will be a part of Barcelona's board if Victor Font is elected as the new president of the Catalan club. The Spanish businessman announced on Friday (November 6, 2020) that the famous coach will be a part of his administration if he wins the elections for the presidency of the La Liga club, which is scheduled later this year. The 59-year-old had coached Rafael Nadal until 2017. Josep Maria Bartomeu Resigns as FC Barcelona President! Entire Board Steps Down.

Toni Nadal will join the sports area of the project led by Victor Font. The 59-year-old is one of the best tennis coaches in the world and with his nephew, Rafael Nadal won a total of 16 Grand Slam titles. ‘Toni Nadal, Barca member number 63964, will be part of Si al futur's candidacy in the next elections for the presidency of FC Barcelona.’ Read the statement released by Victor Font on his official website. Barcelona Face Bankruptcy if Players Reject Another Wage Cut As Coronavirus Pandemic Takes Toll on Catalan Giants.

Toni Nadal s’incorpora a #sialfutur 🔵🔴 ⚽ Formarà part de l’àrea esportiva del projecte. Expert en gestió de l’adversitat, valors i superació, és oncle i exentrenador del tenista Rafel Nadal i germà de l’exfutbolista Miquel Àngel Nadal. Benvingut! 👏🏻https://t.co/dbq9rF2RiM — Sí al Futur (@sialfutur) November 6, 2020

Despite Rafael Nadal being a Real Madrid fan, Toni Nadal is very much a Barcelona faithful and is a member of the club as well. His brother Miguel Angel Nadal played for the Catalan club from 1991 to 1999 and was part of Johan Cruyff’s all-conquering ‘Dream Team’ which won the European Cup in the 1991-92 season.

While announcing Toni Nadal as a part of his administration team, Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font said ‘We have been working for five years to build a Board of Directors that has relevant experience in making the Club's strategic decisions’.

Barcelona are a club in taters as Josep Bartomeu resigned from his position as the president after members of the club expressed a vote of no confidence against him. Carles Tusquets is temporarily in charge of the club until a new president is appointed. The elections are likely to be held later this year.

Toni Nadal was the record holder for the most Grand Slam titles won as a tennis coach (16 titles with Rafael Nadal) but was surpassed by Novak Djokovic’s head coach Marian Vajda earlier this year when the Serbian emerged victorious in Australia Open 2020.

