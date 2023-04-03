After a long break, Indian football is yet again going to have a knockout tournament with the Hero Super Cup returning rejuvenated. All the ISL teams and the champion of the I League 2022-23 have already qualified for the tournament which is to be hosted in Kerala and the group stages are scheduled to start from April 8. Ahead of that the remaining I League teams will play a play-off qualifiers to decide who will be the final four teams to participate in the group stages of the Hero Super Cup 2022-23. In the qualifying playoff, Rajasthan United FC will take on NEROCA FC on Monday 2023, at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala. The winners of this match will face Sreenidi Deccan FC in the qualifiers on April 5, 2023. Hero Super Cup 2023 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Premier Indian Domestic Cup Competition.

Both Rajasthan United and NEROCA FC finished their I-League 2022-23 season with seven wins each and an equal number of points (25). But Rajasthan were placed ninth in the points table because of their better head-to-head record against NEROCA (10th). The two sides met each other twice during the I-League season, with Rajasthan United finding the edge in a 1-0 win on both occasions.

When Is Rajasthan United vs NEROCA FC Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Play-offs, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Rajasthan United vs NEROCA FC match in HERO Super Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala on April 3, 2023 (Monday). The game has a start time of 08:30 PM IST. Adrian Luna to Miss Super Cup 2023 Due to Personal Reasons, Announces Kerala Blasters.

Where To Watch Rajasthan United vs NEROCA FC Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Play-offs Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. But unfortunately, they will not telecast the Hero Super Cup Qualifying Play-offs. So. fans will not be able to avail the live telecast of the match on their TV sets.

How To Watch Rajasthan United vs NEROCA FC Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Play-offs Football Live Streaming Online?

SonyLiv, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream the Hero Super Cup 2022-23 on online platforms. But the streaming of the Hero Super Cup Qualifying Play-offs match between Rajasthan United FC and NEROCA FC will not be streamed live on the platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2023 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).