Mumbai, March 17: Rajasthan United FC delivered a crushing blow to Shillong Lajong’s dwindling I-League title aspirations as they secured an emphatic 4-0 victory in the I-League match at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium on Sunday. The hosts’ triumph was marked by goals from Abhash Thapa (45+2’), Martand Raina (50’), Seiminmang Manchong (54’), and Pranjal Bhumij (76’). Shillong Lajong entered the match with faint hopes of clinching the title, trailing league leaders Churchill Brothers by eight points. Following a demoralising 1-6 defeat against Churchill Brothers in their previous outing, a return to form was crucial. I-League 2024–25: Aizawl FC Earn Crucial Victory in Relegation Battle Against Delhi FC.

However, Lajong’s performance on the day lacked character, and they seemed overshadowed by the remnants of their previous loss. Throughout the match, they struggled to mount any significant challenge against Rajasthan’s defence, appearing disjointed and ineffective in both attack and defence.

The defeat has further implications for Lajong’s league standing as they now find themselves in seventh place with 26 points from 19 games. This loss severely hampers their title chances, leaving them reliant on other results to maintain even a theoretical chance at the top spot.

Rajasthan United, on the other hand, returned to winning ways after suffering two consecutive defeats. This victory not only reinstated their confidence but also improved their position in the league table, lifting them to fifth place with 27 points from 19 matches. The hosts also avenged their 0-8 loss against Lajong in the first leg match as they retain a mathematical possibility of claiming the league title.

The match began tentatively, with both teams exhibiting caution, evidently wary of conceding an early goal. However, as the game progressed, Rajasthan United grew into the contest, gradually exerting dominance and beginning to dismantle the Lajong backline with precise and persistent attacks. ISL 2024–25: Dates for Knockouts, Semi-Finals, Final Announced for Playoffs of Indian Super League 11.

Rajasthan’s breakthrough came in the added minute of the first half, with Thapa opening the scoring. Manchong initiated the move by playing a beautiful pass between the Lajong defenders. Thapa timed his run perfectly before he slotted the ball past an onrushing Lajong goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar.

The Desert Warriors scored their next two goals from set-pieces soon after the second half started. Captain Alain Oyarzun whipped in two corners, and Raina and Manchong rose above the Lajong defenders to find the back of the net. Rajasthan added on to Lajong’s misery in the 76th minute when substitute Bhumij held on to a long ball and kept his calm to score past a hapless Sarkar and seal a comprehensive victory for his side.

