Adrian Luna will miss Super Cup 2023 due to personal reasons, as was confirmed by an official club statement from Kerala Blasters. "The club would like to inform its fans that Adrian Luna has been granted extended leave for personal reasons. As a result, he will not be participating in the upcoming edition of the Hero Super Cup. We understand the importance of this competition, but we respect Adrian's need for time away from the team," read the official Kerala Blasters statement. Kerala Blasters have been clubbed alongside Bengaluru FC, RoundGlass Punjab FC and the winner of qualifier 1 in Group A. Tri-nation Football Tournament 2023: India Crowned Champions After 2–0 Win Over Kyrgyzstan.

Kerala Blasters' Star Adrian Luna to Miss Super Cup 2023

