Barcelona are close to complete the signing of Raphinha from Leeds United after both the clubs have agreed to terms after a lengthy meeting, according to GOAL. The Brazilian international has attracted many big clubs including Chelsea, and Bayern Munich after his impressive display at Elland Road last year. Chelsea were the front runners to land the Brazilian playmaker at Stamford Bridge as they were on a long pursuit of signing a winger-cum-playmaker as a soon-to-leave Hakimi Ziyech's replacement. But, according to multiple reprots, the Blues' project did not attract the player enough who was adamant to join the Catalan club this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Resistant in Signing Portuguese Ace This Summer

Raphinha, after helping Leeds to stay in the English Premier League for the next year, was in talks with Chelsea for a potential summer move. The Blues and Leeds United held meetings to close the deal as early as possible. But, the player has always been to keen to join Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona and he reportedly requested his club to listen to Barca's bid for him. Chelsea, who were of the view that they could get their man, have been outplayed by the Spanish outfit in the race to sign Raphinha.

According to GOAL, Barcelona would pay around $72 million to Leeds United to land the winger at Camp Nou. It is understood that the English club have agreed to Barca's request of install payments to complete the contract. Negotiations between the clubs have accelerated as the player himself wants his transfer to Barcelona to be done as soon as possible as he wants to sign for his dream club.

