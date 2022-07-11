Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to go after Cristiano Ronaldo in this summer window despite the player being heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues' boss is reportedly trying to avoid an uncontrollable situation that Manchester United faced in maintain the free-flow between attack and defense due to Ronaldo's arrival from Juventus in 2021. Tuchel, who is already aiming for three major titles next year- English Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup next year, would not want to face a Old Trafford-like problem in which the then United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attacking plans were in jeopardy to accommodate a place for Cristiano despite the player's inability to fit in the attacking division. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Chelsea Fans Celebrate Portuguese Star's Summer Move Link to Stamford Bridge, Share Posts on Twitter

Thomas Tuchel has already found the suitable front three for next season at Stamford Bridge in the forms of soon-to-arrive Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. However, a possible arrival of Raphinha from Leeds United would give the German coach an upper hand in including the Brazilian playmaker in the playing XI. Tuchel has already insisted that his team will be approaching every game like Jurgen Klopp did back in 2019 with Liverpool. A free-flowing attack, a creative midfield and a calm and composed defense- these are the targets of Chelsea, who have already put his sight on next year's champions league. Cristiano Ronaldo Not Leaving Manchester United! The Red Devils Drop Possibly the Biggest Hint Following Their New Kit Launch

However, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United could put all the plans of Tuchel in jeopardy the way Solskjaer's plan became ineffective in 2021. The former Manchester United coach's plan to go with Jadon Sancho-Marcus Rashford- Mason Greenwood trio did not work after Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford as the Portuguese star had to be named in the starting XI week in and week out despite not fitting in the playing style. Tuchel, who is a long-time admirer of Ronaldo, does not want to go through the same crisis with signing the player despite being heavily linked with a summer transfer. According to reports, the Blues boss is reluctant to sign Ronaldo as he does not want to effect his game plan giving a chance to the Portuguese star in playing XI. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly on the other hand wants to land the five-time Ballon D'Or for better marketing of his team, given the global stature of the football icon. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea go after the player despite the coach's unwillingness or sign him for a better marketing growth in the next years.

