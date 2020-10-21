Real Madrid has announced the 19-member squad for the match against Shakhtar Donetsk. The match will be held at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano and Zinadine Zidane’s men would be looking forward to having a winning start to the Champions League 2020-21. Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk have met only a couple of times and the Los Blancos have an upper hand over their opponents. Both the games are won by Real Madrid. The playing XI will not have the players like Martin Odegaard, right-back Dani Carvajal and forward Eden Hazard. All three are out due to injuries. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group Stage Draw Free Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch Live Telecast of UCL Draw on TV in Indian Time (IST)?

Luis Castro has a luxury of presenting the full squad for the game. The team has no injury or suspension concerns. There have been no doubts about the players. Madrid is the clear favourite to win the game. Shakhtar Donetsk will rely on talented midfielder Viktor Kovalenko whereas Real Madrid will be relying on the services of Sergio Ramos. Now, let's have a look at the Real Madrid squad.

Now, let's have a look at the playing XI of both teams below:

Shakhtar Donetsk: Anatoliy Trubin, Dodo, Valeriy Bondar, Davit Khocholava, Viktor Korniyenko, Maycon, Marcos Antonio, Viktor Kovalenko, Marlos, Dentinho, Tete

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Nacho Fernandez, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

Both the teams are expected to get on to the line-up of 4-3-3. The match will be held at 10.25 pm IST. Most of the fans are placing their bets on Real Madrid to win the match 3-1.

