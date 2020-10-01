Following the competition of the qualifying round, all the teams are set to be separated into four different groups during in the latest draw. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group Stage Draw will take place on October 1, 2020 (Thursday) at the UEFA headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Bayern Munich are the reigning champions and will be looking to defend their crown after winning the super cup earlier. Manchester United, Barcelona, Ajax Placed in Pot 2 As UEFA Confirms Seedings for Champions League 2020–21 Group Stage Draw.

The group stages in this year’s competition will be in the traditional format instead of the modified format which was played last time around from the quarter-final onwards, due to the postponement of the tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic. The first game of the group stage is set to be played on October 21, 2020.

When Will UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group Stage Draw Take Place? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

The UEFA Champions League draw for the 2020-21 European football season will take place on October 1, 2020 (Thursday) at the UEFA Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The UCL draw is set to begin at 08:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Draw? TV Channels in India

Fans eager to watch the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 draw will be excited to know that Sony Network will be broadcasting the draw live in India. The 2019/20 UCL draw will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of UEFA Champions League 2020-21?

For those not able to catch the live-action of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 draw on any television sets can switch to online media and enjoy the live streaming of the draw. Sonyliv, which is the official online platform of Sony Network, will be live streaming the 2020-21 UCL draw for fans in India. Fans can also live stream the 2020-21 UCL group stage draw for free on UEFA's official website.

Teams in UCL 2020-21 Group Stage Draw

Pot 1: Bayern Munich (Germany), Sevilla (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain), Liverpool (England), Juventus (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia), Porto (Portugal).

Pot 2: Barcelona (Spain), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Manchester City (England), Manchester United (England), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Chelsea (England), Ajax (Netherlands).

Pot 3: Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), Salzburg (Austria), Leipzig (Germany), Inter Milan (Italy), Olympiakos (Greece), Lazio (Italy), Krasnodar (Russia), Atalanta (Italy).

Pot 4: Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia), Marseille (France), Club Brugge (Belgium), Borussia Mnchengladbach (Germany), Istanbul Baakehir (Turkey), Midtjylland (Denmark), Rennes (France), Ferencvros (Hungary).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).