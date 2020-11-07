Real Madrid star Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19 as confirmed by the club on November 7, 2020 (Saturday). The Spanish side stated that the duo underwent a test on Friday morning, and have returned a positive result. ‘Real Madrid CF announces that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the COVID-19 tests’ said the club in their official statement. Real Madrid Transfer News Update: Zinedine Zidane Wants Lautaro Martinez Instead of Erling Haaland.

Eden Hazard has had a dismal start to the campaign as injury has kept him out for most of the new season and as he was readying for a return, the Belgian is set to miss more game time due to a positive coronavirus diagnosis. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro will also join the enigmatic winger on the sidelines after returning a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Eden Hazard and Casemiro will join Eder Militao, who is the other player from Los Blancos to return a positive coronavirus test. The defender was diagnosed with the virus after the Champions League clash against Inter Milan midweek. Real Madrid in their official statement added that only the two players are positive for coronavirus while the rest of the squad has tested negative.

‘All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all the club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday. Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have returned negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning.’ Said the Spanish giants.

The positively diagnosed players will now have to self-isolate for a period of at least 10 days according to the quarantine protocols in Spain. Eden Hazard has played just 144 minutes of football all season while Eder Miliato and Casemiro have been more involved for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid, who are currently second on the La Liga 2020-21 points table, just one point behind leaders Real Sociedad, will have do with the mentioned players for the clash against Valencia on Sunday night (November 8, 2020). A win will see the record champions move to the top of the standings.

