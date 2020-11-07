Real Madrid, who haven’t made any major signing in the summer transfer window, are already planning ahead and have shortlisted players who could be a part of a rebuild at the Spanish capital club. According to reports in Spain, Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez is on the transfer list for Los Blancos as managed Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of the player. Sergio Ramos Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Begin Contract Renewal Talks With Star Defender.

Real Madrid are currently in shortage at the centre-forward department as Karim Benzema has been inconsistent in his performances while Luka Jovic, is yet to make himself at home at the Spanish capital since his arrival last summer. With the Serbian failing to make the desired impact, the record La Liga champions are looking to strengthen their forward department. Real Madrid Captain’s Contract Situation Alerts Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to a recent report from Spanish news outlet Sport, Zinedine Zidane wants Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez at the club as he thinks that the Argentine will fit his style of play better. However, the Los Blancos hierarchy have their eyes set on Dortmund star Erling Haaland as they consider him to be the ideal signing.

However, signing Lautaro Martinez won’t come for cheap as Inter Milan have put up a transfer fee of over 100 million Euros for their striker but could be persuaded to sell him for less. The coronavirus pandemic has financially affected the Spanish giants although, they might make some big-money signings in the summer after not spending this year.

Real Madrid are looking to sign Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022 and reports suggest that they already have a verbal agreement with the Norwegian forward. The plan for Los Blancos is to sign Kylian Mbappe and Edward Camavinga next summer with the Borussia Dortmund star joining a year later.

