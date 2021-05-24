Real Madrid had a disappointing season as the Los Blancos ended the campaign without any trophies, the first time this has happened since 2010. This has put a lot of attention on the continuity of manager Zinedine Zidane, who is set to make a decision about his future in the coming weeks according to reports from Spain. The Frenchman is in his second spell in charge of the Spanish giants. Zinedine Zidane Rubbishes Reports of Telling Players He Will Leave Real Madrid.

According to a recent report from Marca, Zinedine Zidane will make a decision about his stay at Real Madrid in a week’s time as the Frenchman reflects on a trophy-less campaign. The 48-year-old is rumoured to be contemplating his future in Madrid and has reportedly decided to step away from his post with physical and mental fatigue said to be the main reasons behind his decision.

The Frenchman returned to Real Madrid for a second stint in 2019, taking over the club after Los Blancos failed to match expectations, first under Julen Lopetegui and then later under Santiago Scolari. Zidane has one year left on his contract but is expected to walk away from his position in the coming weeks.

It is understood that the Real Madrid hierarchy wants the manager to see out his contract but won’t persuade him if the 48-year-old decides to walk away. Zidane earlier in the month had hinted at his departure. ‘There are moments when you have to stay, and others when you have to go,’ he told reporters.

Fiorentine Perez is planning a massive rebuild after a disappointing campaign and will put a number of players on the transfer list. Sergio Ramos is expected to be on the move in the summer with Raphael Varane and Lucas Vasquez also tipped to leave as they are yet to renew their contract.

