For a few days now, there have been rumours about Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane preparing to quit Real Madrid. Reports even claimed that Zizou had already told his players that he will make a move from the club. But the Real Madrid manager has now rubbished these reports and said that this was a complete lie. Zidane was asked about his future after the game against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. In the post-match presser Zidane, "How am I going to tell my players that I am going now? It's a lie." Real Madrid Transfer News: Zinedine Zidane Set To Step Away At The End Of Season.

The Real Madrid manager directed everyone's attention to the impending game in the season and promised that the team will give it all. The Real Madrid manager further said that he only cares what happens this season and the rest can be taken care of later. Zidane has been linked to Juventus as it is said that the team is looking out for replacements for Andrea Pirlo. The team's qualification in the upcoming season of UCL is also in doubt.

It was actually Zidane's statement on Saturday that grabbed the most number of earbuds and sparked rumours of him leaving the club. He had said that there comes a time when it's a moment to change and that too for the good of everyone, "I don't leave because it's easy. It's not like I turn away and don't look back," Zidane said. It would be interesting to see if Zidane really goes elsewhere. Real Madrid will next take on Villareal on May 22, 2021.

