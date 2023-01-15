It is time for a high-octane El Clasico battle in the finals of the Supercopa de Espana competition with both Real Madrid and Barcelona in top form heading into the battle. Barcelona, the current league leaders of the Spanish la Liga are three clear of the Los Blancos in the points table. They defeated Real Betis on penalties after the game ended 2-2 in regulation time. The Catalonians led twice in the match but gave away the lead on both occasions. Real Madrid, too needed the same penalty shootout route to overcome the Valencia challenge, with both sides not creating many opportunities in their tie. Real Madrid have done well in Cup finals off late, which will give them a lot of confidence. Real Madrid versus Barcelona starts at 12:30 am IST. Manchester United 2–1 Manchester City, Premier League 2022–23: Red Devils Stage Comeback To Win Derby at Old Trafford (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Calf injuries has ruled out both David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni from featuring in the finals for Real Madrid. Lucas Vazquez took a knock against Valencia and there is news of him missing the contest as well. Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo will have to be at their attacking best, with Barcelona boasting of one of the best defences in Europe at the moment. Luka Modric will be deployed more centrally and the onus will be on him to track the runners well.

Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen line up at the heart of defence for Barcelona with Jordi Alba and Jules Kounde as the full-backs. Sergio Busquets will start in midfield with no place in the team for Frenkie De Jong, who drops to the bench. Gavi and Pedri will be doing the bulk of the attack from the midfield and try and get the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele involved in the final third.

When Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2022-23 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, final clash in Spanish Super Cup 2022-23, will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 16, 2023 (Monday). The clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United Transfer News: Wout Weghorst Joins Red Devils on Loan From Burnley.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2022-23 Final on TV?

Unfortunately, the final clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup 2022-23 will not be telecast in India. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the live action on their TV sets.

How To Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2022-23 Final Live Streaming Online?

Fans will also be unable to watch live streaming of this match without an official broadcast partner. However, fans can try to watch live streaming of the matching by trying out some VPNs and also catch live updates of the game on the social media handles of both teams. Real Madrid look like the team having the edge in this contest, but Barcelona will fight till the very end.

