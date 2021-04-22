Real Madrid have suffered another major setback this season as star midfielder Fede Valverde is the latest member of the Los Blancos squad to test positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Uruguayan midfielder is set to undergo mandatory isolation and will join a number of senior Real Madrid players on the sidelines and will miss a number of games as Zinedine Zidane’s men head into the final stretch of the season. Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid Defender, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Ahead of their game against Cadiz on Wednesday, Real Madrid confirmed that midfielder Fede Valverde has tested positive for coronavirus and will be in isolation until cleared to re-join the squad again. ‘Real Madrid informs that our player, Fede Valverde, has tested positive in the Covid-19 test carried out today,’ said the club in a statement.

After his positive diagnosis, Fede Valverde is set to miss a number of crucial games for Los Blancos, who already are dealing with a number of fitness issues with their major stars. Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos have already tested positive for the virus with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vasquez als out with respective injuries.

The Uruguayan midfielder will be unavailable for the league clashes against Real Betis and Osasuna and will also sit out the Champions League semi-final first leg against Chelsea while also being a doubt for the second leg on May 5.

After their win over Cadiz, Real Madrid have moved to the top of the La Liga table as they continue to battle for the league title alongside rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Zinedine Zidane’s men are also in the semi-finals of the Champions League as they look to extend their already impressive record in the competition.

