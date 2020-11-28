Real Madrid will be keen to return to winning ways after two below par performances in their last two games. Back to back wins over Inter Milan has given them stability in Europe and the Los Blancos will now turn their focus on the La Liga where they are currently 4th. They face Deportivo Alaves next at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium where a win should lift them significantly since they hold two games in hand when compared to league leaders Real Sociedad. Zinedine Zidane will believe playing at home could bring a change in fortunes. Opponent Alaves are struggling with just two wins in ten, pushing them perilously close to the drop zone. Real Madrid versus Deportivo Alaves will be streamed on the Facebook page of La Liga from 1:30 am IST. Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan, Champions League 2020-21 Match Result: Eden Hazard, Rodrygo Help Los Blancos Win Over 10-Man Milan.

Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos continue to be the two big names missing for Real Madrid owing to injuries. Belgium skipper Eden Hazard played well against Inter Milan and with each passing minute on the pitch, the former Chelsea man is gaining more confidence. Toni Kroos is the leader of the home team’s midfield and Alaves will need a special performance to prevent the German from stamping his authority. Rodrygo and Maraino Diaz are young attackers but are playing with vigour at the moment.

Manu Garcia tested positive for the coronavirus and has gone into quarantine. He along with Pere Pons, who is out with a foot injury, remain the two notable absentee for Alaves. Lucas Perez and Joselu in the attacking third have good goalscoring abilities but have very little to play with considering their weak midfield gets run over in almost every game.

When is Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves clash will be played on November 29, 2020 (Sunday) at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium. The match has a scheduled time of 10:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves for free. With 12 wins in their last 13 games against Deportivo Alaves, Real Madrid are firm favoruites to secure all three points tonight.

