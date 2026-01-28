UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid travel to the Estádio da Luz on 29 January 2026, to face Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in their final league-phase fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. Currently sitting third in the standings, the Spanish giants are aiming for a victory to secure an automatic spot in the round of 16 and potentially climb to second place. For Benfica, the stakes are even higher; positioned 29th, the Portuguese side must secure an upset win to avoid early elimination and keep their hopes of a play-off berth alive. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

All eyes are on Kylian Mbappe, who travels with the squad despite minor fitness concerns earlier in the week. Having managed his workload with individual training sessions at Valdebebas, the French forward is expected to lead the attack.

Mbappe enters the match in record-breaking form, having already netted 11 goals in just six Champions League matches this season. A goal tonight would see him further distance himself at the top of the scoring charts and potentially break the record for the most goals in a single preliminary phase.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

Football fans in India can watch the match live during the early hours of Thursday morning. The official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India is the Sony Sports Network.

TV Channels: The game will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels.

Live Streaming: Digital users can stream the match via the Sony LIV app and website.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match SL Benfica vs Real Madrid Competition UEFA Champions League (Matchday 8) Date 29 January 2026 (India) Kick-off Time 20:00 GMT / 01:30 IST Venue Estádio da Luz, Lisbon Broadcaster (India) Sony Sports Network Live Stream (India) Sony LIV

Team News and Key Players

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa welcomes back Aurelien Tchouameni and Alvaro Carreras from suspension, providing a boost to a squad missing injured defenders Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, and Antonio Rudiger. Youngster Franco Mastantuono is also expected to feature after impressing in recent domestic outings.

Benfica, managed by former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, face a significant injury crisis. The Eagles will be without Dodi Lukebakio (broken ankle), Richard Rios (shoulder), and several other key players. Mourinho will likely look to star striker Vangelis Pavlidis, who has scored 27 goals across all competitions this season, to spearhead the counter-attack.

