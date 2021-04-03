Real Madrid will take on Eibar in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid on April 03, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have had contrasting seasons and find themselves on opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga live streaming can scroll down below. Sergio Ramos Injured Before Real Madrid Faces Liverpool and Barcelona.

Real Madrid come into this game on the back of some decent results, winning three of their past five games in the league and will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run. Meanwhile, Eibar stopped their two-game losing streak before the international break courtesy of a draw against Athletic Club but will need much more than that if they are to get themselves out of the drop zone. Eden Hazard Injury Update: Real Madrid Star Back in Spain After Undergoing Treatment in Belgium.

When is Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Eibar clash in La Liga 2020-21 will be played on April 03, 2021(Saturday) at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The match has a scheduled time of 07:45 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Real Madrid vs Eibar match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Eibar for free.

