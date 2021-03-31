Eden Hazard has been struggling with injuries since joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 and is hoping to turn a corner now. The Belgian star returned to action earlier in the month after a long layoff for a cameo appearance but suffered another fitness setback. This has forced the 30-year-old to take a second opinion on his injury struggles and was in Belgium during the recent international break for assessment. Real Madrid Star Set To Miss Atalanta Clash in UCL 2020-21.

It is understood that Eden Hazard traveled to Belgium this weekend to have another opinion on his recently picked-up psoas injury. The 30-year-old got treatment from Dr. Lieven Maesschalk, who is also the doctor of the Belgian National Team as the winger looks to turn around his struggles at the Spanish capital club.

As per reports in Spain, Eden Hazard has returned to Madrid and will undergo rehabilitation to work on his fitness. The Belgian star was diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas but decided not to undergo surgery on the issue on the advice of the medical teams of his national side and Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard in Rehabilitation

💥 Informa @melchorcope 🇧🇪 @HazardEden10 continúa su rehabilitación en Madrid tras la concentración con Bélgica 🔙 Ya está de vuelta en Madrid tras pasar la última semana en Bélgica haciendo rehabilitación junto al fisioterapeuta de la selección belgahttps://t.co/OYWq31OiSH — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 29, 2021

It is understood that the Belgian superstar will now undergo a different regiment which will mainly focus on his building his lower half of the body. The 30-year-old has participated in just 14 games for Real Madrid this season, with failing to play the entire 90 minutes in most of them.

Real Madrid will hope that they can count on the services of their star winger during the latter part of the season but Hazard’s participation in the first-team action is still a long way away. However, Zinedine Zidane has received a huge boost as first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal is set to return from his injury.

