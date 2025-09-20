La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid are doing well under new boss Xabi Alonso with four wins out of four in the Spanish La Liga and that has helped them reached the top spot in the points table. They next face Espanyol at home this evening, where they will look to maintain their perfect start to the season. The change in management has brought about stability at the club including an improved pattern of play. Espanyol are surprisingly third, level on points with second placed Barcelona. The team is capable of defeating anyone on current form and Real Madrid will not be taking them lightly. Real Madrid versus Espanyol will be streamed on the FanCode app from 7:45 PM IST. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss out for Real Madrid for the next two months due to a hamstring injury. Endrick, Ferland Mendy, and Antonio Rudiger are also on the treatment table which further hampers Real Madrid’s team selection. Kylian Mbappe will lead the attack and is in good goal scoring form. Vinicius Jr and Franco Mastantuno will use their pace to create chances for the team. Arda Guler and Federico Valverde will push forward to support the attack from midfield.

Espanyol have Pere Milla suspended for the game while Brian Olivan misses out through a calf injury. Jose Gragera will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Espanyol. The visitors will opt for a 4-4-2 formation with Kiki Garcia and Roberto Fernandez as the striker partners. Tyrhys Dolan and Javi Puado will need to show good work rate on the flanks with Real Madrid dominating in this department.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Madrid vs Espanyol Date Saturday, September 20 Time 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio Santiago Bernabeu Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Spanish Giants Real Madrid will take on Espanyol in the La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, September 20. The Real Madrid vs Espanyol match is set to be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, and it will start at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol live on television in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga online viewing options. Fan Invades Pitch To Click Selfie With Kylian Mbappe During WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Club Friendly 2025 in Austria, Frenchman Obliges (Watch Videos).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Espanyol live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Real Madrid at home should find a way to win this game although it may not be easy.

