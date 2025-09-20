Giants Real Madrid CF are hosting RCD Espanyol de Barcelona in their next La Liga 2025-26 match. The Los Blancos will be entering the Real Madrid vs Espanyol LaLiga 2025-26 match as the only side in the only side to have an all-win run in the ongoing Spanish top-tier. The last match Real Madrid played was their opening game in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26, where they won 2-1 against Olympique de Marseille, as star French forward Kylian Mbappe netted a brace. UCL 2025–26 Results: Kylian Mbappe Brace Seals Real Madrid’s 2–1 Win Over Marseille; Juventus Fight Back To Hold Borussia Dortmund in 4–4 Thriller.

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 match is scheduled to be played at the renowned Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The match is organized to begin at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, September 20. Real Madrid are currently leading the table with four wins in as many matches, having 12 points and a +6 goal difference. Fans eager to know if the top scorer of the ongoing La Liga 2025-26, Kylian Mbappe will be playing in the Real Madrid vs Espanyol football match will get their desired information below.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 Match?

The former PSG star Kylian Mbappe is fully match-fit and actively training with the rest of the Los Blancos squad. Head coach Xabi Alonso has also named him for the squad of the Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 match, so Kylian Mbappe is expected to play. Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025–26: Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler Score As Los Blancos Register Fourth Consecutive Victory.

Kylian Mbappe Training

View this post on Instagram

The new coach Xabi Alonso will be eager to maintain his all-win run in the present La Liga. So, any big experiments are unlikely. Also, RCD Espanyol de Barcelona have been one of the best-performing sides in the league so far, being ranked just below Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. So, Kylian Mbappe, the top scorer of the league, is expected to be present in the starting XI. The hosts might opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation, with the 26-year-old Mbappe as the lone striker.

