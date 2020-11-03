Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Real Madrid are flying high in the La Liga but find themselves in a precarious situation in Europe where they are the bottom rank side of Group B in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League. They next face Italian giants Inter Milan at home hoping to get their first win this season. Failure to grab all three points could push the Los Blancos towards the Europa League which will be detrimental to Zinedine Zidane’s plan for the season. Inter Milan have a point more than Real Madrid but a win in Madrid could put them at the possible first position should other result go its way. RM vs INT Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Football Match.

Eden Hazard made his comeback in the previous game for Real Madrid and was straightaway on the scoresheet. The Belgium international will start on the left again with Marco Asensio following suit on the right. Karim Benzema is the lone striker for the hosts with a midfield three of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Dani Carvajal, Nacho and Alvaro Ordiozola are all injured and no return date has been given so far for these players.

The absence of Romelu Lukaku is hurting Inter Milan and it was evident with their display against Parma where the front three missed a lot of chances. Alexis Sanchez has returned to first-team training and could start against Real Madrid alongside Lautaro Martinez. Ashley Young and Achraf Hakimi would be the wing-backs for the visitors with Arturo Vidal pulling the strings in the middle. Marcelo Brozovic likes to venture forward and join the attack but he will need to maintain the defensive discipline against quality opposition like Real Madrid.

When is Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 20120-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will take place on November 4 (Tuesday midnight). The match will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (India Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2020-1 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Ten channels to live telecast the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan match live on their television channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also enjoy live action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network will be live streaming the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League match online for fans in India. Real Madrid have defeated Inter Milan in six out of the seven major clashes between the two clubs and tonight, the hosts should conjure up another win.

