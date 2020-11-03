Real Madrid will eye their first win in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stage when they welcome Inter Milan at home on November 4 (Wednesday). Zinedine Zidane’s side are winless in the Champions League after two round and lie at the bottom of Group B following a home defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk and a draw against Borussia Monchengladbach. Like Madrid, Inter are also winless and have drawn both of their matches in the group leaving them third in the table. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tip and predictions to pick the best team for RM vs INT Group B UCL match should scroll down for all information.

Inter Milan will be without striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been ruled out of this fixture due to muscular strain. But Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez and a host of other first-team stars are expected to start. Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao tested COVID-19 positive and is out while Nacho, Martin Odegaard and Dani Carvajal remain unavailable due to injuries. Take a look at the Dream11 fantasy team for RM vs INT UCL clash.

RM vs INT, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Real Madrid custodian Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

RM vs INT, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sergio Ramos (RM), Achraf Hakimi (INT) and Ferland Mendy (RM) will be the three defenders.

RM vs INT, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Christian Eriksen (INT), Eden Hazard (RM), Casemiro (RM), Nicolo Barella (INT) and Federico Valverde (RM) should be picked as the five midfielders.

RM vs INT, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM) and Lautaro Martinez (INT) will be the two forwards upfront.

Karim Benzema (RM) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella (INT) can be made the vice-captain for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Group B match.

