Barcelona will once again resume their pursuit of league leaders Real Madrid when they travel to Valladolid for the latest La Liga 2019-20 fixture. The match will be played at the Jose Zorilla Stadium on July 11, 2020 (Saturday). Quique Setien’s men were lethargic in the 1-0 derby win against Espanyol last time around and will be looking to put on a convincing display in tonight’s game. The Catalans could move within one point at the top of the table with a win. Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Barcelona have been inconsistent since football’s restart from coronavirus enforced suspension which has seen them lose their top spot to arch-rivals Real Madrid. And it is their form away from home which has cost them dear, winning just two of the four games on the road. This is a huge game for the Catalan side, as anything other than three points will diminish their chances of a third consecutive domestic title success. VLD vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20.

Meanwhile, Valladolid sit comfortably in 14th position and a positive result today, could see them be mathematically safe from relegation if other results go their way. Sergio’s men are on a four-game unbeaten run, though they have won just once in that period but a similar result will be sufficient for them to secure the league status for another season.

So as the two teams gear up for a crucial battle, we take a look at some of the players who could have a huge outcome on the final result.

Lionel Messi

Though goals have dried up in recent days for the Argentine, Lionel Messi has been influential in the final third by providing several assists. The 33-year-old has 22 goals and 20 assists this season in the league and any addition to that tally could see his team come away with all three points.

Riqui Puig

Barcelona looked far from their best against Espanyol in the previous fixture and most of could be down to the presence of six players over the age of 30 in the starting line up. So Puig, who has shown signs of brilliance in the last few weeks, will provide them with much-needed energy and creativity which Barcelona clearly lacked.

Sergi Guardiola

The 29-year-old Spaniard is Valladolid leading scorer in the league with six and will be looking to add to that tally against his former employers. His presence will be of huge importance for the hosts as he would pose a great threat to Gerard Pique in Barcelona defence.

Antoine Griezmann

The Frenchman has found his form in recent weeks and this will be an important match for him if he wants to get a regular place in the Barcelona front line. The 29-year-old was crucial in the Catalans' goal against Espanyol as he linked up with Messi and Suarez for the opening goal which gave his side a much-needed win.

Sandro Ramirez

The 25-year-old forward will have a point to prove against a club with whom he spent seven years. The Spaniard is the club’s fourth-highest scorer this season and his link-up play with Sergi Guardiola at the top will be crucial of Valladolid are to come away with all three points from the game.

