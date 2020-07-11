Stakes will be very high for Barcelona when they’ll meet Real Valladolid in their upcoming encounter in La Liga 2019-20. The encounter will be played on Saturday (July 11) at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid. In order to stay in the hunt for the title, the Catalans club will aim to register a convincing win over the 14th-placed Valladolid. In their last encounter, they defeated Espanyol and will look to extend their winning streak. On the other hand, Valladolid must aim to upset the reigning champions. Meanwhile, football fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose midfielders, goalkeepers, strikers and defenders for VLD vs BAR match. Barcelona Announces 18-Member Squad for Game Against Real Valladolid.

Quique Setién’s Men haven’t lost an international match after the restart of the season. However, their drawn encounters against Sevilla and Celta Vigo helped Real Madrid to tighten their grip over the pinnacle of the points table. Nevertheless, Barca are still not out of the hunt and they will be determined to win the upcoming game. On the other hand, Valladolid’s only victory came against Alaves after the resumption of the season. Now, let’s look at the best dream11 team for the upcoming game.

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Valladolid defender Mohammed Salissu (VLD) will join Barcelona duo Sergi Roberto (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR) and Gerard Pique (BAR) as the three defenders for this match.

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Frenkie de Jong (BAR) should be the first midfielder on the Dream11 team. Sergio Busquets (BAR), Javier Pérez Mateo (VLD) and Ruben Perez (LEG) will be the other three midfielders.

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The forwards will be led by an all Barcelona duo of Lionel Messi (BAR), Luis Suarez (BAR) and Sandro Ramírez (VLD).

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Drea11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Mohammed Salissu (VLD), Sergi Roberto (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Gerard Pique (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Sergio Busquets (BAR), Javier Pérez Mateo (VLD), Ruben Perez (LEG), Lionel Messi (BAR), Luis Suarez (BAR), Sandro Ramírez (VLD).

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be elected as the captain of your team while his partner-in-crime Luis Suarez (BAR) should be named as vice-captain.

