Cristiano Ronaldo had been in the news for throwing away his armband and storming off the pitch before the final whistle during the match against Serbia. The World Cup 2022 Qualifier match had the scoreline reading 2-2 after Cristiano Ronaldo's last goal had been disallowed by the referee. The replays showed that it was a clear goal but with VAR at their disposal, the decision could not be overturned. This had not gone down well with CR7 and he seemed to be quite angry. However, referee Danny Makkelie has apologised to team Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo after his folly. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Armband Up For Auction in Serbia, Charity Group Collecting Money For Surgery of a Six-month-old Boy From Serbia.

The Dutch referee said that all he could do was apologise to manager Fernando Santos and also to team Portugal for what had happened. "As a referee team, we always work hard to make good decisions. When we’re in the news like this, it doesn’t make us happy at all," he said to the media. As mentioned above Cristiano Ronaldo threw away his armband and walked off the pitch after the ugly incident happened.

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner had been criticised widely for this act. However, the armband was picked by one of the workers in the stadium and will undergo the hammer. The money collected will go to a six-month-old baby who is battling spinal muscular atrophy. The armband which has 'C' inscribed on it will be put up on sale in the next few days.

