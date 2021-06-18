Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news for removing a Cola-Cola bottle placed ahead of him at the press conference just before Portugal's opener against Hungary in the Euro 2020. This act caused Coca-Cola to lose about 4 billion dollars. Now, Russian Football coach Stanislav Cherchesov took a jibe at Cristiano Ronaldo's act and instead of putting the bottle away, he was seen gulping down a few sips of the beverage. This happened after Russia's win against Finland in the Euro 2020. If one may recall Russia had registered a 1-0 win against Finland in St Petersburg. Manuel Locatelli Replicates Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Snub Coca-Cola' Action During Euro 2020 Conference, Promotes Water Over Soft Drink! (Watch Video).

The Russian football coach picked up the bottle which was placed next to the microphone and opened it. Furthermore, he raised a toast to the midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk who scored a goal during the match. Miranchuk had scored a goal during the added minutes before the half-time of the game. No goals were scored by either side during the match and the team revived hopes for the round of 16.

Talking about the Russian coach, the video of the incident went viral on social media. Check it out below:

If one may recall, yesterday we told you that even the Italian footballer Manuel Locatelli who scored a couple of goals against Switzerland had also removed Coca-Cola bottles and promoted water instead. The beverage company had even reacted to the act and said that everyone has their own preference when it comes to drinks.

