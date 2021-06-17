Cristiano Ronaldo is truly a trend-setter. More than his feat at the Euro 2020, he was in the news for snubbing Coca-Cola which caused them to lose 4 billion dollars. Now, Manuel Locatelli replicated Cristiano Ronaldo and promoted water ahead of Coca-Cola. This happened during the post-match presser of Italy vs Switzerland. Manuel Locatelli who scored a couple of goals in the match last night was seen entering the conference and replaced the bottles of Coca-Cola with water. So it would be safe to say that Coca-Cola seems to get snubbed by footballers during Euro 2020. Paul Pogba Follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Removes Heineken Beer Bottle at Euro 2020 Press Conference, Watch Video.

The beverage company is having quite an interesting journey as the Euros. Post Ronaldo's act, the company reacted to his act and raised no objections to his gesture. Coca-Cola in a statement said that everyone is entitled to their drink preference. Even a Euro 2020 spokesperson addressed the chatter around the topic saying, "Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences."

Now, let's have a look at the video of the act below:

Locatelli following Ronaldo’s footsteps. Coca Cola gonna be a meme at this point 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gK5wCKGM1v — Abduł (@Abdul999_) June 16, 2021

Post this, even Paul Pogba had snubbed a bottle of beer before addressing the press. In fact, Heineken had even reacted to the snub saying, "We know he prefers ‘agua’, but cheers to the all-time top scorer! #HUNPOR #Euro2020 #SupportResponsibly." But after Paul Pogba's snubbed the beer bottle, they deleted this tweet.

