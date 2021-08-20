Sandesh Jhingan has become the first player to have been a part of the Croatian League and has joined the HNK Sibenik. Jhighan underwent a medal test with the Croatian club on Tuesday and ahead of his game against Rijeka, the former ATK Mohan Bagan player was seen practicing with the team. The team shared the snaps of his training on social media. Prior to which they had also posted a video of themselves welcoming the midfielder. Sandesh Jhingan Signs for HNK Sibenik, Becomes First Indian To Play in Croatia’s Top Tier League.

HNK Sibenik is placed on number eight of the HNL League 2021 points table. So far in the tournament, they have played five games have won only one game and lost three. One of their games ended with a draw. So thus, they have four points in their kitty. With Jhingan coming into the roaster, they would be hoping for a turnaround this season. For now, let's have a look at the pictures of Jhigan's practice session.

Snaps:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HNK Šibenik (@hnk.sibenik)

Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HNK Šibenik (@hnk.sibenik)

Sandesh Jhingan in an interview had said that it is quite difficult to leave ATK Mohun Bagan. "It was hard because we dreamt together to win the AFC Cup but football is how it is. Every Asian player has a dream of playing in Europe and I also had the desire and the opportunity was now," he said during an interview. HNK Sibenik will take on Rijeka on August 23, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2021 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).