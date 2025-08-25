A 23-member squad for the CAFA Nations Cup has been named for the India national football team. The Blue Tigers, with this 23-member squad, will be starting what should be termed as a new era, under a new head coach Khalid Jamil. The Indian football team will be playing the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 in Tajikistan, where they have been seeded in the same group (B) as hosts Tajikistan, defending champions Iran, and Afghanistan. The new head coach, Khalid Jamil, himself announced the final squad. Khalid Jamil Stresses Importance of Unity in Indian National Football Team.

In the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Team India will play Tajikistan on August 29, Iran on September 1, and Afghanistan on September 4. In this tournament, after the group stage, the top two teams from each group will play in the final in Tashkent. The second-placed sides from the group will play the third-place match in Dushanbe. These play-off matches will happen on September 8.

23-Member Team India Squad

👔 Head Coach Khalid Jamil announces his squad for the #CAFANationsCup 2025! 🇮🇳🐯#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/wv7boyUAFE — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 25, 2025

The new Team India, under Khalid Jamil, has surprisingly left out the leader, legend Sunil Chhetri, to try new forwards. Ace goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has returned to the side. Many unfamiliar faces have also got a national call, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant didn't release their players, citing non-FIFA window obligations and AIFF “negligence.” The club is scheduled to play an ACL 2 match against Ahal on September 16, just days after the final. India Football Team To Kick Off CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Against Tajikistan.

India Squad for CAFA Nations Cup

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais

Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh (Jr.), Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil

