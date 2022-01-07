SC East Bengal would take on Mumbai City in a Indian Super League 2021-22 match on Friday, January 7. The match would be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Red and Gold Brigade came close to finally notching up their first win of the season in their last match against Bengaluru FC but eventually, were forced to share points with Sunil Chhetri's side. Now, they are up against one of the most dominant sides in the competition this year in Mumbai City FC and it would be a difficult task for interim coach Renedy Singh and his men to beat the defending champions. Lionel Messi Reportedly Training Alone in Paris After Testing Negative for COVID-19, Will Rejoin PSG Squad in Next Few Days

Mumbai, despite a good start, have suffered a blip in form in recent times, with them remaining winless in their last three games. They were defeated by Odisha FC in their last game and it is time Des Buckingham and co pull up their socks and start winning once again, with the competition becoming more and more intense. Mumbai, second on the points table, currently share the same points with Hyderabad FC (16) and a win would see them climb up to the standings once again.

When is SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The match will take place on January 07, 2021 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the SCEB vs MCFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

