Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC are set to take on each other for their final group stage matches of the season. The match is set to be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda and is scheduled to begin at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Hyderabad FC have already qualified for the semifinals and this match would be about them wanting to finish as higher as possible. The same cannot be said though, for Mumbai City FC. The defending champions have had a topsy-turvy campaign and are currently fifth on the points table. They have to win this game in order to stay alive in the top-four race. Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future in Question As Ralf Rangnick Doubts Forward

A defeat to Jamshedpur FC in their last game might just derail Hyderabad FC's confidence. Mumbai City FC too are heading into this clash having lost their last match to Kerala Blasters. A win for Des Buckingham's side would put them into the top four. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The match will take place on March 5, 2022 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC vs MCFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2022 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).