Serbia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Serbia and Portugal battle it out in the Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with both nations looking to maintain their bright start. Serbia currently lead Portugal on goal difference after their thrilling 3-2 win over the Republic of Ireland while Portugal could only manage a solitary goal victory against Azerbaijan. Reigning European champions Portugal have a good mix of young and experienced players and this makes them one of the most keenly followed teams in the football world. Serbia will be looking to avenge the 4-2 loos they suffered at the hands of Portugal when the two sides last met in September 2019. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Portugal's Win Over Azerbaijan in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Dorde Despotovic has been ruled out of the clash for Serbia due to an ankle injury and the striker has returned to his club, Rubin Kazan. Dusan Tadic in the no 10 role is key to Serbia going forward and his link-up play with striker Aleksandar Mitrovic can help open up the Portuguese defence. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will sit back and protect a back three which also features Manchester United target Nikola Milenkovic. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Could Play in Mexico or United States, Says Liga MX President Mikel Arriola.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes looked below par against Azerbaijan and they will need to improve immensely for Portugal to survive the Serbian test. Andre Silva is set to lead the attack for the visitors with Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo on the flanks. Ruben Neves is an ever-present face in midfield under Fernando Santos and the Wolves man will pair up with club mate Joao Moutinho.

When is Serbia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Serbia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers match will be played on March 28 (Sunday) at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade. The game is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Serbia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of Serbia vs Portugal on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Serbia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Serbia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

Serbia will be looking to press high up the pitch in order to stifle Portugal and prevent them from playing their free-flowing football. The game should be tightly contested affair and will likely end in a draw.

