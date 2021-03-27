Liga MX president Mikel Arriola wants to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the United States or in Mexico in the future. There have been talks about a possible merger of Mexican league Liga MX and the Major League Soccer and Arriola is hopeful that the merging of both leagues into one can be completed after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly held by Mexico, the United States and Canada. He also believes that once the Liga MX and the MLS merge they would become one of the biggest football leagues and that could make it possible to lure away Ronaldo and Messi from Europe into the Americas. Paul Pogba Transfer News: Juventus Ready To Sell Two Stars To Land Manchester United Midfielder.

Messi in the final months of his contract at Barcelona and is yet to sign or extend his stay at the club. Reports state that Barcelona are yet to offer their record appearance maker a new contract. Messi had himself publicly stated that he will only take a call on his future at the end of the current season. The 33-year-old has held talks with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain and had spoken about the possibility of moving to the MLS in the future.

"I always said that I have the impression that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of living in that league and that life, but if it happens or not I don't know,” he was quoted as saying by Goal.

Ronaldo’s current deal at Juventus expires at the end of next season but the Portuguese could depart this summer after Champions League disappointment for three consecutive seasons. He has been heavily linked with the move to the MLS this summer with David Beckham-owned Inter Miami holding talks with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Arriola is confident Ronaldo and Messi will play in the United States in future. “We would be one of the best leagues in the world (if we merge with MLS). The next step would be to have Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo here (Mexico) or in the United States, perhaps in the final phase of their careers,” he told ESPN.

