Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the stand-out performers for Juventus under new manager Andrea Pirlo but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner might consider his future away from the record Italian champions as he has asked his agents to find a new club in the summer. The Portuguese joined the Bianconeri in 2018 for Real Madrid, helping the club to two consecutive league titles. FC Porto 2-1 Juventus, UCL 2020-21: Portuguese Giants Record First Win Over Sluggish Italian Champions.

According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked his agent Jorge Mendes to look for a new club in the summer as the 36-year-old is contemplating his future at the Italian giants after coming under immense criticism from the fans due to his inconsistent performances, which are starting to affect the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo with hopes of winning the Champions League for the first time this century but things haven’t gone according to plan as the club have been knocked out before the semi-finals for the last two years and things are taking a similar turn during the current season as the Italians suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Porto in the R16 first leg.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have a season left of his contract with Juventus after the end of the current campaign but could say his farewell to the club earlier than expected. The Biancoenri risk not winning the league title for the first time in nine years as they currently find themselves eight points behind leaders Inter Milan in the table.

The former Real Madrid star has had a great campaign in terms of gaols as he sits at the top of Serie A scoring charts in level with Romelu Lukaku but has failed to affect the game in any other departments. Cristiano is one of the most profitable players in the world and it will be interesting as to how Juventus deal with this situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).