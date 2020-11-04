Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos added another fresh feather to his illustrious hat as he brought up 100 goals in a Real Madrid shirt in the club's 3-2 win over Inter Milan in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group B match. Ramos put Real 2-0 ahead in the 33rd minute after Karim Benzema had given them the lead eight minutes earlier. Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic levelled the scores for the visitors but Rodrygo Silva came off the bench to net the winner for Real. Twitterati hailed Ramos for his milestone of century goals for the Los Blancos. Cristiano Ronaldo and Other Juventus Footballers Train Ahead of Their UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Match Against Ferencvaros (See Pics).

Ramos scored from a corner in the 33rd minute to double Real's advantage eight minutes after Benzema had intercepted Achraf Hakimi's backpass to the goalkeeper to net the opening goal. Ramos headed into the right corner from a Toni Kroos cross to complete 100 goals for Real in 659 appearances for the club.

He has now scored a total of 128 goals for both club and country making him one of the highest-scoring center-backs in the game's history. He was enormously praised online for the achievement with Mesut Ozil and Gary Lineker also joining Twitterati in applauding the Real Madrid captain. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

That’s goal 100 for Sergio Ramos. I’ll keep repeating this for everybody, especially for those in the back, Ramos is the greatest CB of all time. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) November 3, 2020

Sergio Ramos’ 100th Real Madrid goal, a player who has practically completed football and the most crazy thing is that he doesn’t look like he’s slowing down. pic.twitter.com/vVaHLNwu5r — TC. (@totalcristiano) November 3, 2020

What an achievement by @SergioRamos. He now has 100 goals for @realmadriden. Unquestionably one of the greatest players of all time. Hard to think of many better in his position. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 3, 2020

🗣 Serg100 Ramos speaks: "Individual records are secondary, but it's nice when your achievements, effort and sacrifices over the course of so many years are recognised. It's not every day you get your 100th goal and all the more so when you're a defender." pic.twitter.com/rqI2vbDZmb — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) November 4, 2020

I honestly can’t imagine Real Madrid without this man.He is Real Madrid. There are leaders and captains and then there is SERGIO RAMOS.👑 The Greatest Defender in the history of the sport.🐐 pic.twitter.com/FrcNeoh9Is — Amaan (@amaanseven) November 4, 2020

Really strong performance from Inter so far, but @SergioRamos (simply the world's best defending striker - 💯 goals for Real 😮🔥👏🏼) & my boy Benzi @benzema are scoring (as always 😎) #UCL @ChampionsLeague — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 3, 2020

⚪️1⃣0⃣0⃣ Legendary centre-back Sergio Ramos has now scored 100 goals for Real Madrid 💯#UCL pic.twitter.com/fy3VEqrvvg — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 3, 2020

Barcelona manager Roland Koeman leads the all-time list for most goals scored by a defender. Koeman, who played for PSV, Barcelona and the Netherlands national team, scored 253 goals during his playing career.

