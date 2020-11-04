Cristiano Ronaldo and other Juventus players resumed training after reaching Hungary for their UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G match against Ferencvaros on Thursday. Ferencvaros vs Juventus match will take place on November 05. The Serie A champions are aiming to win their second match in the group after a shock home defeat to Barcelona in the last UCL match. the return of Ronaldo will also boost Andrea Pirlo's side, who have looked toothless in attack without their talismanic forward. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Two Goals in his Comeback Game for Juventus vs Spezia, Says 'Always Fino Alla Fine'.

Ronaldo returned to action after recovering from coronavirus in style. His brace helped Juventus beat Spezia 4-1 in their last Serie A 2020-21 match and Pirolo will hope his side can carry on the same momentum against Ferencvaros, who are at the bottom of the four-team table with just a draw and a defeat in their two games. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts his Abs, Juventus Star Enjoys Sun Bathing as he Poses for a Selfie.

Juventus shared a couple of pictures from the team's first training session in Budapest ahead of the Champions League encounter against Ferencvaros. In the pictures, Ronaldo and co can be seen training. "It's @championsleague time and you know what it means," the club captioned a picture of Ronaldo on Instagram. Take a look at the Instagram picture where Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen heading the ball and also other pictures.

Cristiano Ronaldo Ready to Make Maiden Champions League Appearance This Season

Alvaro Morata Reaches Team Hotel in Hungary Ahead of UCL Match

Juventus Players Training

Ronaldo's side are meanwhile placed second in Group G behind Barcelona who lead the table with six points from two matches. Juventus started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv but lost at home to Barcelona. They next face Barcelona in the reverse UCL fixture on December and Ronaldo will hope he can inspire his side to a win then.

