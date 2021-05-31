Sergio Ramos is set to leave Real Madrid in the summer after 16 years at the club as the world cup-winning defender is yet to sign a new deal with the Spanish outfit. The 35-year-old will be a free agent once his contract with the Los Blancos expires in June and has a number of clubs from England and France are interested in acquiring his services. PSG Step Up Interest In Real Madrid Skipper As Contract Renewal Stalls.

According to a recent report from ESPN, Manchester City are seriously considering the option to bring Sergio Ramos to Etihad in the summer. It is understood that the newly crowned Premier League champions will offer the Spanish centre-back a two-year deal which will keep him at the club until 2023. Real Madrid Preparing For Star Defender's Exit.

Ramos To City

Man City are considering offering Sergio Ramos a two-year deal, multiple sources have told @alexkirkland and @RodrigoFaez 😮 pic.twitter.com/UlJouglCfU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 31, 2021

Sergio Ramos wanted to continue at Real Madrid further than the current season but wasn’t able to reach an agreement with the hierarchy and decided against signing a new deal. The Los Blancos were reportedly offering the defender a one-year extension with a lower salary but it is understood that Ramos wanted a two-year contract with an increase in his wages, a part of which he had agreed to forego amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sergio Ramos arrived at Real Madrid in 2005 from Sevilla and after 16 trophy-laden years is expected to part ways with the record Spanish champions. Manchester City were recently defeated in the Champions League final by Chelsea and would hope that the 35-year-old’s experience can help them in their bid for European glory.

It is understood that French giants Paris Saint Germain are also interested in the defender and have stepped up their interest. The defender has reportedly met the representatives from the Parisian club and could soon decide his future.

